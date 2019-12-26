CRIME WATCH

Posted on 26 December 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 10: A woman reported that a man threw a piece of cinderblock at a mobile home window. The woman said the man returned later and threw a rock at her window. The incident was reported at 326 NE 45 St.

Dec. 11: The owner of World Tool and Supply reported that a customer who purchased tools used a fraudulent check to make the purchase. The business owner reported that a fraudulent check for $91,960 was placed in the business account.

Dec. 11: A man reported that someone broke into his car parked at 2301 W. Sample Rd. and stole a wallet with various credit cards.

Dec. 11: A man reported that someone stole his Chrysler convertible. The incident was reported at 3774 NE 3 Ave.

Dec. 11: It was reported that a man stole 24 beers from Marathon Gas Station at 4517 N. Dixie Hwy.

Dec. 11: A man was arrested and charged with stealing a six pack of beer and food from Publix at 150 S. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 10: Police responded to a silent alarm call at a bank at 2850 N. Federal Hwy. When police arrived, everything was secure.

Dec. 10: Police responded to an alarm call at 2420 NE 32 Ct. When police arrived, everything was secure as the homeowner’s father was house sitting.

Dec. 13: Police responded to a burglary alarm call at a bank at 2850 N. Federal Hwy. When police arrived, everything was secure. Apparently workers who were laying carpet, tripped the alarm.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER