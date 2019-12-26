CRIME WATCH

Posted on 26 December 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 10: A woman reported that a man threw a piece of cinderblock at a mobile home window. The woman said the man returned later and threw a rock at her window. The incident was reported at 326 NE 45 St.

Dec. 11: The owner of World Tool and Supply reported that a customer who purchased tools used a fraudulent check to make the purchase. The business owner reported that a fraudulent check for $91,960 was placed in the business account.

Dec. 11: A man reported that someone broke into his car parked at 2301 W. Sample Rd. and stole a wallet with various credit cards.

Dec. 11: A man reported that someone stole his Chrysler convertible. The incident was reported at 3774 NE 3 Ave.

Dec. 11: It was reported that a man stole 24 beers from Marathon Gas Station at 4517 N. Dixie Hwy.

Dec. 11: A man was arrested and charged with stealing a six pack of beer and food from Publix at 150 S. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 10: Police responded to a silent alarm call at a bank at 2850 N. Federal Hwy. When police arrived, everything was secure.

Dec. 10: Police responded to an alarm call at 2420 NE 32 Ct. When police arrived, everything was secure as the homeowner’s father was house sitting.

Dec. 13: Police responded to a burglary alarm call at a bank at 2850 N. Federal Hwy. When police arrived, everything was secure. Apparently workers who were laying carpet, tripped the alarm.

