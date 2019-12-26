HAPPENINGS

Posted on 26 December 2019 by LeslieM

Movies in the Park — The Grinch

Friday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m.

Community Park/Multi-Purpose Field

1700 NE 8 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Dept. invites you to the first ever Movies in the Park. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and come enjoy a featured presentation at the park under the stars on the fourth Friday of every month. This is a free, family – friendly event. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Sweet New Year

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Royal Palm Ballroom

501 E. Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Children will enjoy an extra sweet New Year’s Eve at this candy-themed celebration featuring a DJ, dancers, crafts, interactive games, arcade, bounce houses, balloon artists, airbrush tattoos, movie lounge and photo booth. Indulge in a children’s dinner buffet and dessert display. Count-down to midnight with hourly raffle prizes and surprise finale! Ages 5-12. Reservations required. Tickets are $147 per person. The deadline to make reservation changes and cancellations for this event is Sunday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. No refunds thereafter. Please make reservation adjustments by calling The Lifestyle Activities Team at 561-447-3071.

Ring in 2020

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Galuppi’s

1103 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Looking for the best place to wine, dine and dance the night away as the clock hits midnight this New Year’s Eve? Galuppi’s has you covered! Enjoy a night of culinary delights beginning with passed hors d’oeuvres, top-notch entrees, including Filet Mignon, Prime Rib, Roasted Salmon, Sea Bass and Duck, a vast array of hot and cold side dishes, salad, dessert, party favors, champagne toast at midnight and live entertainment by one of South Florida’s hottest party bands! Live entertainment by Bounce. Call 954-785-0226 a.s.a.p. to reserve your table for this New Year’s Eve party like no other and ring in 2020 in style!

New Years Eve Glow

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6 to 9 p.m.

Sky Zone

1834 SW 2 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Celebrate 2020 in style at a Sky Zone glow party. Jump away 2019 for just $20.20, which includes 120 minutes of jumping on a trampoline and a glow T-shirt. Lasers, music and black light transform the whole park into a crazy jumping dance club. Waivers, sky socks and glow shirt are required for all persons entering the park during the event. Reserve your tickets today at www.skyzonefortlauderdale.centeredgeonline.com.

Blues School

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Piano player Kris Nicholson creates an uplifting celebration of the life and musical times of Martin Luther King. This performance will feature music from 1929-1968 and will focus on Blues, Jazz, Big Band, Rock, Soul and Gospel.

Save the Date:

Cool Wheels Car Show

Sunday, Jan 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park (Bald Eagle Shelter)

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Come out for a great day for the entire family. See 700 fantastic show cars, a silent auction, raffles, food trucks and Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT presentations. Music from DJ’s Eugene, Rockin’ Rich and Scott the Music Man. Cash prizes: $1,000 Best of Show, $500 2nd Place, $250 3rd Place and Club Participation Cash. Gift Bags and T-Shirts to the first 300 cars. No entry charge for spectators. Show cars $20 pre-entry, $25 day of show. Call Joe for details at 561-452-3684.

Heavenly Orchids

Monday, Jan. 13, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out for personal enrichment. Make new friends with a shared love of gardening, floral and landscaping design. Learn about the environment, civic projects, different gardening techniques and creating your own sanctuary. New members welcomed. For more information, call Hilde at 954-782-4121. First time guest welcome free of charge.

Monthly Business Breakfast —

The Better Principle

Friday, Jan. 17, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Hotel

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join guest speaker Michael Altshuler for an engaging, fun, and empowering session to help you reach your 2020 goals. Member cost is $35 and non-members $45. Register at www.deerfieldchamber.com/.

Presidents and their first ladies

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 p.m.

Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

A dramatic portrayal of George and Barbara Bush by William and Sue Wills. Over the past 24 years, they have given over 5,000 presentations of their Presidents and Their First Ladies programs.

ABC 7 Week Course

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Pompano Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL33064

America’s Boating Course (ABC) starts soon! Materials include a 244-page full-color manual, extensive diagrams, graphics and boating tips, along with the nautical rules of the road. Hands-on demonstrations included. This course cost $85 and includes 244-page full-color manual boating textbook, boating certificate, FL & education card. Broward residents use code BROWARD19 for $35 off tickets that include a textbook at checkout. Visit https://pompanobeachpowersquadron.com/ to purchase.

Festival of the Arts

Saturday, Jan. 25 to Sunday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

International Fishing Pier

200 NE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This multi–day art festival will feature over 130 juried artists from all over the United States along with continuous live music, a student art exhibit, a variety of food vendors, refreshments and a wine garden. There will be $5,550 awarded in prize money in a variety of artist categories, including $1,500 for Overall Best in Show. Artists are encouraged to apply by Jan. 6 for consideration. All event details are available online at www.dfb.city/FOA. For more information, call the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429 or visit www.dfb.city/foa.

New Year’s at 2 Georges

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

2 Georges

1754 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come spend the night ringing in the New Year on the water…watching the boats cruise by. Live entertainment, champagne toast at midnight and party favors! New Year’s Eve specials: seafood risotto, crab stuffed prawns, swordfish napoleon, prime rib dinner, whole yellowtail snapper. Full menu available. Call early for reservations at 954-421-9272.

Worth the Drive:

New Year’s Celebration

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Old School Square Pavilion

51 N. Swinton Ave.

Delray Beach, FL 33444

The countdown to 2020 begins at Old School Square. Come usher in the New Year with Donna Summer Celebration concert! The concert celebrates the life and career of the queen of disco, Donna Summer, performed by her back-up singer and sister Mary Gaines Bernard. In addition to great music, patrons will hear untold stories from Summer’s tours and private life.

To purchase tickets, visit https://oldschoolsquare.secure.force.com/.