The real Christmas story

Posted on 26 December 2019 by LeslieM

Every year we are inundated with numerous tales related to the Christmas season. Santa Claus, Frosty the snowman, Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, the Grinch that stole Christmas and a host of other characters are an inevitable part of our holiday preparations. Their stories are told over and over through song, storybook and television episodes from late November to the end of December. They are an inevitable part of decorations and holiday displays in stores, shopping malls, and both inside and outside of our homes. The appeal of these characters is not confined to young children as many holiday gatherings may feature adults dressed in costumes representing the Grinch, Santa or one of his elves. But there is much more to Christmas than what these characters and their stories represent.

Christmas is based upon the Biblical account of Jesus, a real person who was born in Bethlehem over 2000 years ago. He was believed to be the Savior of mankind since many of the Old Testament prophecies concerning the Redeemer were fulfilled in his life. One of His followers, John, recorded many of the miracles He performed and the teachings that He gave. In John 3:16, Jesus says this about the purpose of His coming: For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. His statement gives insight into the significance of celebrating Christmas.

God loves the world:

Genesis reveals how God created the world with power and precision. He declared His satisfaction with what came into being through His spoken command. He involved His hands and His breath in the creation of man and positioned Adam and Eve in dominion over the earth. Their disobedience to His restriction on one tree in the Garden of Eden introduced sin in the earth and broke the fellowship they enjoyed with God. He could have destroyed them and started over, but He showed mercy and purposed to reconcile with man in due time. Despite continued rebellion against His way, He loved the world enough to wait until the appointed time of redemption.

The world needs God’s love:

At every juncture in human history there has been evidence of the depths of mankind’s sin and propensity towards evil. War, violence, slavery, deceit, racism, robbery and murder are just some of the fruit of wickedness that pervade the human experience. Yet, the declaration of the Bible is that God loved the world. It is difficult to comprehend why and how He could love the world with its evils and gross wickedness that seem to outweigh the good. But we are part of that world, and the truth is that He loves us despite our own faults, failings and sin.

Jesus connects us to God’s love:

Though many in His day did not believe Him, and some were even offended, Jesus claimed to be the Son of God. The full revelation of the Bible teaches that God Himself condescended to become like us in order to redeem us. Through Jesus, the full measure of God’s love is revealed. In His birth, Jesus identifies with us as humans. Through His life, he shows us God’s way and models perfect obedience. Through His death, our sins are forgiven. Through His resurrection, we are given new life and victory. All of this is an expression of the undeniable and unequaled love of God.

Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus, God incarnate, in humble and unlikely circumstances. It is a reminder of the magnitude of God’s love for His creation and the power of His redemptive plan. It provides an opportunity for believers to worship the King who conquered sin’s power over men’s lives and provided a way of reconciliation with God. It may sound like the stuff of fairy tales and imagination, but it’s the real account of how only God can save and satisfy the soul. That’s the real Christmas story.

Bishop Patrick L. Kelly is the pastor of Cathedral Church of God, 365 S. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441. 954-427-0302.