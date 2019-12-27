MLK Day events–Jan. 19-20

Join in the festivities of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration Weekend. The festivities begin Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m., and continue Monday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex Baseball Field, 445 SW 2 St., in Deerfield Beach.

Each registered praise group will have 15 minutes to perform their best songs. The judges will decide the winners in the adult and youth categories. Come see who will go home with the traveling trophy and the $1,000 prize for the first-place winner of the adult competition, and $300 prize for the youth competition! (Limited to 8 entries, first come, first served basis.) The winning praise group is required to be available to perform, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the Dr. King Ceremony on Monday, Jan. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Don’t forget to bring the family out to cheer on our 2020 MLK Parade participants on Monday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This year, the parade will begin at St. Ambrose Church (380 Federal Hwy) and will go north on US-1 for 0.4 miles and turn left onto E. Hillsboro Blvd. for 1.1 miles, the parade will then turn left onto SW 3 Ave./SW Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. for 0.2 miles and conclude at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex (445 SW 2 St.) All are welcome to follow the parade to the OMRC baseball fields to enjoy free snow cones & cotton candy, bounce houses, great local food and free entertainment until 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM MLK Parade 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM Battle of the Bands Competition 1:30 PM – 1:45 PM Awards Ceremony 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Keynote Speaker Senator Perry E. Thurston Jr. 2:45 PM – 6:00 PM Entertainment

Above times are subject to change without advance notice.

For additional information or if you would like to participate please visit www.dfb.city/mlk or call the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429.