Deerfield — Precautionary Beach Advisory

Posted on 29 December 2019 by LeslieM

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County conducts weekly water sampling along Broward’s coastline to test ocean water quality. The sample taken in Deerfield Beach just south of the International Fishing Pier on Dec. 26, 2019 did not meet state requirements. The sample found 130 CFU/100 mL of Enterococci which is at the threshold of being categorized as a “poor” sample result. Enterococci is a bacteria that lives in hot, salty, or acidic environments. It can also aggravate the GI tract. Therefore, in an abundance of caution the Florida Department of Health is recommending that beach patrons do not swim in this location until further notice.

A second test will be conducted and results will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

For more information, please visit www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-waterquality/index.html.