Worth the Drive: FAB! supports NSU Art Museum

Posted on 30 December 2019 by JLusk

Funding Arts Broward (FAB!), a non-profit volunteer-based arts organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts in Broward County, will present its fourth annual “Black & White: A Night At The Museum” friend-raiser on Monday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. This elegant black and white themed cocktail party at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will feature an exhibit tour, live entertainment, light bites and a decadent dessert table.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience both I Paint My Reality: Surrealism in Latin America, which is currently on display until June 30, 2020 and Happy! which runs until July 5, 2020 at the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale.

I Paint My Reality: Surrealism in Latin America examines the manifestation of Surrealism in Latin America. Drawn exclusively from NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale’s in-depth collection of Latin American art and promised gifts from the Stanley and Pearl Goodman collection, the exhibition features works by Leonora Carrington, Frida Kahlo, Wifredo Lam, Roberto Matta, Carlos Mérida, Wolfgang Paalen, Amelia Peláez, Rufino Tamayo, Joaquín Torres-García, Xul Solar and Remedios Varo, among others. It follows the flowering of the Surrealist movement in Latin America in the 1930s and examines its continued influence through today, including in South Florida, with works by Juan Abreu, José Bedia, Fernando Botero, Pablo Cano, William Cordova Demi, Luis Gispert, Guillermo Kuitca, Julio Larraz, Ana Mendieta, Maria Martinez-Cañas and Jorge Pantoja, among others.

Organized by Museum Director and Chief Curator, Bonnie Clearwater, Happy! explores contemporary works that were produced with the aim to help the artist and/or viewers cope with personal trauma and daily frustrations. Sorrow and happiness are intertwined in their work, and, as in life, a happy face may mask the depths of despair. Among the artists included in the exhibition are Mark Rothko, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Keith Haring, Friends with You, Tracey Emin, Christina Forrer, Takashi Murakami, Ernesto Neto, Yoko Ono, Richard Prince, Rob Pruitt, Ragnar Kjartansson, Alake Shilling and Andy Warhol, among others. These artists draw on a personal philosophy shaped by a variety of influences, including Buddhism, the healing arts, spirituality, ritual, gift-giving, Japanese anime and manga, science fiction, children’s art, music and dance. Seeking to reach a broad audience, some of these artists blur traditional boundaries between art, commerce, and popular culture. Their work is equally at home in art galleries and museums, the luxury brand market, as public graffiti, as advertising on billboards, on playgrounds, and even as giant balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Champagne and cocktails, Latin and American-inspired culinary delights, and live entertainment will add to this special event. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite black and white cocktail attire.

Tickets for FAB members and non-members can be purchased for $75 per person by visiting http://fundingartsbroward.org/. For more information on “A Night at the Museum,” please call 954-353-7673 or e-mail fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.