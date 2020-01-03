Bar brawlers kicked out of Deerfield restaurant shoot their way back in

Posted on 03 January 2020 by JLusk

After two men are kicked out of a Deerfield Beach business for fighting, they return twice, the second time armed with a machete and a gun. Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes detectives are releasing surveillance video of the subjects and are asking the public to help identify them.

At approximately 3:38 a.m. Dec. 22, the security cameras outside La Caravane Restaurant at 560 NE 44 St. captured the dangerous scene as the men walk up to the glass door. One of them pulls a firearm out of his waistband and tries to open the door. Finding himself unable to open the door, he shoots at it instead. Meanwhile, the second man holds onto a machete.

Witnesses say the two men may be brothers, and they were initially kicked out of the restaurant for fighting with other customers. However, they didn’t stay away long and returned to the business throwing a chair at the security guard, knocking him in the head. They were kicked out again and returned armed with the weapons seen in the video.

At the time of the shooting, there were between eight and 10 people inside the restaurant. Fortunately, no one was struck by the bullets. The security guard was transported to Broward Health North, and his injuries were not life threatening.

The subjects may have been driving a white-colored Toyota pickup.

Anyone with information can contact BSO Det. Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4547. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.