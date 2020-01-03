Performers needed for Black Heritage event — Deerfield

Posted on 03 January 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department is looking for performers for the upcoming Black Heritage Event.

The City Theatre program participants will meet at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex in the Dr. Leo J. Robb, Jr. Memorial Gymnasium, 445 SW 2 St. on Mondays & Wednesdays, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 until Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Participants will be taught a Black Heritage inspired performance piece to be showcased at the Black Heritage Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Children ages 8 – 17 who are interested in performing are encouraged to register. Spaces are limited. Please call 954-480-4429 to reserve your spot now.

For additional information or if you would like to participate, please visit www.dfb.city/bhb or call the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429.