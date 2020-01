Posted on 06 January 2020 by JLusk

Join the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Pompano Beach Branch for their monthly membership meeting and educational presentation on Feb 4, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.. After a brief membership meeting, attorney Tom Regneir will present “What Happened to the Constitution?” The event is to be held at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, at 1801 NE 6 St., in Pompano Beach. New members welcome.

No charge. R.S.V.P.: 312 316-6229 or e-mail: pompanoscholar@yahoo.com