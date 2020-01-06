ArtLit2020– Jan. 11

Posted on 06 January 2020 by JLusk

ArtLit2020 is a free, all-ages celebration of art and literature featuring live chalk art, canvas art, music, virtual reality demonstrations, interactive experiences, food trucks and more.

Looking for a fun event for the family this weekend? Come out to ArtLit2020 on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Library & Cultural Center, at 50 W. Atlantic Blvd. See artists create live, listen to music, enjoy other interactive experiences, grab a bite from a food truck and more.



#ArtLit2020 is sponsored by Broward County Library and the City of Pompano Beach. It is the signature event for NEA Big Read: A Lesson Before Dying, a month-long program that celebrates the power of the written word and features events for all ages. The NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. It is designed to broaden our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book.