The City of Deerfield Beach is seeking employers and businesses, that are looking to fill open positions in 2020, to participate in the semi-annual Career & Resource Fair. This fair will be held at the Hillsboro Community Center, 50 Hillsboro Technology Dr., Deerfield Beach, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The fair will provide the opportunity to meet local career seekers that are interested in a variety of industries. Recruiters who attend these events will have the chance to meet face-to-face with talented individuals and explain their application process while promoting their organization’s culture and job openings.

Registration is free, but space is limited. Employers will receive a 6-foot table, two chairs, snacks and refreshments.

To register, please fill out our online Exhibitor Registration Form at http://deerfield-beach.com/1724/Career-and-Resource-Fair.

For additional information, contact Gigi Chazu at 954-395-6051 or gchazu@deerfield-beach.com.