Posted on 06 January 2020 by JLusk

New Year, New Career…

The City of Deerfield Beach is seeking employers and businesses, that are looking to fill open positions in 2020, to participate in the semi-annual Career & Resource Fair. This fair will be held at the Hillsboro Community Center, 50 Hillsboro Technology Dr., Deerfield Beach, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The fair will provide the opportunity to meet local career seekers that are interested in a variety of industries. Recruiters who attend these events will have the chance to meet face-to-face with talented individuals and explain their application process while promoting their organization’s culture and job openings.

Registration is free, but space is limited. Employers will receive a 6-foot table, two chairs, snacks and refreshments.

To register, please fill out our online Exhibitor Registration Form at http://deerfield-beach.com/1724/Career-and-Resource-Fair.

For additional information, contact Gigi Chazu at 954-395-6051 or gchazu@deerfield-beach.com.

