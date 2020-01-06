Exchange Club’s “Bowl Bash” 150 Charity Dinner & Auction

On Saturday, Feb. 1 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Galuppi’s Restaurant in Pompano Beach, the Exchange Club of Pompano Beach will be holding their 63rd annual 150 Charity Dinner, Auction and Drawdown.
The evening will begin with a Tailgate Party from 6:30 to 7:30 on the private back lawn of Galuppi’s with activities, appetizers and silent action. Then, guests will move indoors to the private events room for dinner and more fun.
There will be an open bar all night, buffet dinner, live tribute band “Big Rock,” dancing and a photo booth. Fundraising activities include a Superbowl squares game, 50/50 raffle, wine wagon and booze cooler, the 150 draw-down and silent auction.
Proceeds will all go toward local charities and community organizations such as The Children’s Healing Institute, the Broward Children’s Center, the Boys & Girls Club, First Tee of Broward, Our Father’s House Soup Kitchen, Woodhouse, Dynamos, the DAV, Honor Flight and many more, along with providing student scholarships.
Find out more about the Exchange Club at www.exchangeclubofpompanobeach.com.
There are a limited number of tickets and none will be sold at the door, so please purchase them in advance online only for $150 at http://www.bidpal.net/bowlbash($100 is considered a charitable donation). Ticket price includes dinner, open bar all evening and entry into the 150 draw-down for a chance to win $5,000. Attire is casual this year and guests are encouraged to wear their favorite football team’s gear.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available and the Exchange Club is accepting donations for their auction to help promote your business. The Exchange Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit service organization, which focuses on child abuse prevention, community service, student recognition and scholarships, and Americanism and Veteran’s support. Contact Donn Atkins at donn.atkins@gmail.com for more information.