Exchange Club’s “Bowl Bash” 150 Charity Dinner & Auction

There will be an open bar all night, buffet dinner, live tribute band “Big Rock,” dancing and a photo booth. Fundraising activities include a Superbowl squares game, 50/50 raffle, wine wagon and booze cooler, the 150 draw-down and silent auction.

Proceeds will all go toward local charities and community organizations such as The Children’s Healing Institute, the Broward Children’s Center, the Boys & Girls Club, First Tee of Broward, Our Father’s House Soup Kitchen, Woodhouse, Dynamos, the DAV, Honor Flight and many more, along with providing student scholarships.

Find out more about the Exchange Club at www.exchangeclubofpompanobeach.com

There are a limited number of tickets and none will be sold at the door, so please purchase them in advance online only for $150 at http://www.bidpal.net/bowlbash ($100 is considered a charitable donation). Ticket price includes dinner, open bar all evening and entry into the 150 draw-down for a chance to win $5,000. Attire is casual this year and guests are encouraged to wear their favorite football team’s gear.