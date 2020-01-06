Exchange Club’s “Bowl Bash” 150 Charity Dinner & Auction

Posted on 06 January 2020 by JLusk

On Saturday, Feb. 1 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Galuppi’s Restaurant in Pompano Beach, the Exchange Club of Pompano Beach will be holding their 63rd annual 150 Charity Dinner, Auction and Drawdown.

The evening will begin with a Tailgate Party from 6:30 to 7:30 on the private back lawn of Galuppi’s with activities, appetizers and silent action. Then, guests will move indoors to the private events room for dinner and more fun.