Habitat for Humanity dedicates 6 new homes

Posted on 06 January 2020 by JLusk

Habitat for Humanity of Broward recently dedicated six new homes at its historic 77-home community in Pompano Beach.

On Thursday, Dec. 5 the first of 20 homes sponsored by The Frederick A. Deluca Foundation was dedicated for new Habitat homeowner Linda Georges. Georges, a single mother of three, is a supervisor at Walmart and the first of her six brothers and sisters to own a home.

“This opportunity is a blessing and I’m grateful for the financial security and stability that homeownership will provide my family,” said Georges.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the McCoy family’s home was dedicated, thanks to the sponsorship by the Marine Industry Association of South Florida (MIASF) and its member sponsors Boat Owners Warehouse, High Seas Yacht Service, Frank and Jimmie’s Propeller; Neptune Boat Lifts, Ward’s Marine Electric, Advanced Mechanical Enterprises and Centennial Bank.

Shundria and Keith McCoy both work at Memorial Regional Hospital, where Shundria McCoy teaches at the childcare center and Keith McCoy is a Paramedic in the emergency room. They believe in giving back to their community. Shundria McCoy is an active member of Church by the Glades’ Women’s Bible Study, and Keith mentors young men to become leaders in the Kappa League.

The McCoy’s are the parents of three children, the eldest being Keith McCoy Jr. who followed in his parents’ footsteps of giving back by enlisting in the U.S. Army.

Additionally, on Saturday, Dec. 21, four new habitat homes were dedicated, and Father Christmas dropped in, courtesy of the City of Pompano Beach Fire Rescue. The proud new homeowners are the Atkins, Blowe, Hanchell/Hayes and Johnson families.

The Atkins family home was sponsored by Amerant Bank. The family of six, includes Attiyya and Rudshun Atkins with their four young children.

Attiyya Atkins is a Public Communications Specialist for Broward County Parks and Recreation while Rudshun Atkins recently earned his AutoCAD certification which allows him to work as a drafter creating 3D models for architects and engineers.

Anthony and Latina Blowe’s home was sponsored by the Rosemary Duffy Larson Trust with volunteer labor provided by Fort Lauderdale’s Church by the Sea. With six children, the Blowes are an instant team ready for a pickup games and other activities in the neighborhood. Anthony Blowe coaches his children’s youth football and basketball sports leagues in the city.

“Homeownership is a way to unite my blended family while allowing us to reside in a safe environment,” said Anthony Blowe.

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Broward the Blowe family is now the first in their family to own a home.

Deseri Hanchell and Tony Hayes’ new home was sponsored by Burdette Beckmann, Inc. Hanchell is a preschool teacher and Hayes is a plumber and together they have three children. For Hanchell and Hayes being the first in their families to own a house is a dream come true.

Krystle Johnson’s home was sponsored by the Wadsworth Family Foundation, in honor of Bill and Sandra Wadsworth’s sons-in law and daughter in-law. Johnson is the single mother of a beautiful daughter and works full-time for the U.S postal service.

These homes were also made possible thanks to the continued support of the Mary N. Porter Legacy Fund of the Community Foundation of Broward and the City of Pompano Beach.

Gift-in-kind sponsors included City Furniture, DOW, Hunter Douglas, Schneider Electric, Valspar, Whirlpool Corporation, WSVN-TV Channel 7 and Yale.

Wade Collum, Urban Forester with the City of Pompano Beach, attended the dedication on Dec. 21 as Father Christmas.

This new community, A Rick Case Habitat Community, will feature 77 affordable homes consisting of 42 one story and 35 two story units with sizes ranging from 1,200 to 1,300 sq. ft. All homes feature sustainable, energy-efficient materials, including impact windows, to minimize environmental impact, improve indoor air quality, and reduce utility and maintenance costs. Additional features include a park and children’s playground that is accessible to residents of the community and the surrounding area.

The total project is estimated to cost over $18 million in funds that will be raised and leveraged through partnerships with corporations, foundations, government agencies, the faith community and generous individuals.