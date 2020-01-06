Worth the Drive: JA World Uncorked

Posted on 06 January 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

It is time for the 10th Anniversary of JA World Uncorked, a JA Circle of Wise Women’s Signature Event, presented by Breakthru Beverage Florida. Held Saturday, Jan. 18 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., at Junior Achievement of South Florida, at the Lillian S. Wells Pavilion, 1130 Coconut Creek Blvd. in Coconut Creek, this is the place to be for food and drink lovers. They expect over 900 people to attend.

Here, South Floridians meet and mingle while tasting some signature creations by local chefs and sampling wine, craft beer, spirits, and specialty cocktails in the 60,000 sq. ft. facility. There will be over 35 restaurants and 35 beverage partners there.

There is always some unique performances with live music and a great dance floor, raffles and a silent auction. Guests can also duck into specialty lounges and discover even more to do and see. It truly is a unique event and great place to meet people.

You must be at least 21 to attend this fundraising event. For more details on the event and Junior Achievement, visit www.jasouthflorida.org/events/ja-world-uncorked/.