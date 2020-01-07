Posted on 07 January 2020 by JLusk

Foodies delight! Taste of LHP is coming Jan 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.at the Lighthouse Point Yacht & Racquet Club, 2701 NE 42 St. in Lighthouse Point. Eat, drink and be merry! This is a good way to sample some of the nearby restaurants who will have samples available! There also will be live music and a silent auction, and raffles! This event benefits the Rotary Fund, the charitable foundation of the Rotary Club of Pompano Beach. Tickets are $50 in advance/ $60 at the door. To register, visit https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07egqkotrhf7e5f6b5&oseq=&c=db9aa2e0-f4d7-11e7-b184-d4ae52a686bc&ch=dbd86f30-f4d7-11e7-b18f-d4ae52a686bc

Questions? You can request additional information at pompanobeachrotary@gmail.com or call Susan at 954-290-1104.

Your participation in this event helps the Pompano Beach Rotary raise funds for local and global charities and their initiatives, and provides scholarships for nine college students currently in school.