Book Art and Music Extravaganza

Posted on 08 January 2020 by JLusk

The Book Art & Music Extravaganza will be held Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Herb Skolnick Community Center, 800 SW 36 Ave., 6 to 9 p.m.

This is free event which will include a meet and greet with local published authors, browse and a buy books section, local artists display, Spirit of Liberty Fife & Drum Corps, name that book contest, live music, free hors d’oeuvres by Farraddays Steakhouse, prizes and more.



For more information call 954-786-4590 or visit the city’s website at www.pompanobeachfl.gov.