Woman dies after hit-and-run–Pompano Beach

Posted on 08 January 2020 by JLusk

FATAL HIT-AND-RUN CLAIMS LIFE OF POMPANO BEACH WOMAN

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) traffic homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle in Pompano Beach on Dec. 31.

At approximately 10:03 p.m., Gracieuse Gallumette was struck in the southbound lanes of the 1200 block of North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. According to witnesses, the driver hit the woman while she was in the roadway and fled the scene in a white or tan, newer model Toyota or Nissan four-door sedan.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Gallumette to Broward Health North in critical condition. She was pronounced dead on Jan. 3.

The traffic homicide investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact BSO Det. Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4840. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.