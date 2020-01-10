Deerfield announces Grand Marshal for MLK Jr. Parade

Posted on 10 January 2020 by JLusk

Deerfield Beach native and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has been named Grand Marshal for the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade. Bring the family out on Monday, Jan.20, at 10 a.m. to give our hometown hero a warm welcome. The parade will begin at St. Ambrose Church (380 Federal Hwy), finishing at the Oveta Mckeithen Recreational Complex (445 SW 2nd St).

Pierre-Paul, nicknamed “JPP,” is an American football outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League (NFL). But before his NFL career, JPP rose to fame as a Deerfield Beach High School (DBHS) Buck. After graduation from DBHS, he went on to play college football at the University of South Florida and was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. With the Giants, Pierre-Paul made two Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl XLVI.

All are welcome to follow the parade to the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex baseball fields to enjoy free cotton candy, bounce houses, great local food, and entertainment until 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM MLK Parade 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM Battle of the Bands Competition 1:30 PM – 1:45 PM Awards Ceremony 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Keynote Speaker Senator Perry E. Thurston Jr. 2:45 PM – 6:00 PM Entertainment

The above times are subject to change without advance notice.

For additional information or if you would like to participate in the parade, please visit www.dfb.city/mlk or call the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429.