Posted on 14 January 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach is partnering with OneBlood on Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall, 150 NE 2 Ave., for a community blood drive. Help save a life by donating! All donors will receive two free Miami Heat tickets along with a wellness checkup.

For more information, please contact OneBlood at 888-936-6283.