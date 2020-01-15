Posted on 15 January 2020 by Rachel Galvin

The 30th Annual Nautical Flea Market will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pompano Community Park, located at 2001 NE 10 St. in Pompano.

There will be over 350 vendors. Listen to a steel drum band, enjoy some lunch and find all your nautical treasures. There will be boating and fishing gear, clothing, jewelry, used and new boats for sale, trailers, jet-skis, outboard motors and more!



The cost to attend is $5 per person; children under 10 are free. No pets are permitted in the park. There is plenty of free parking.



For more information visit www.nauticalfleamarket.com or call 954-946-6419.