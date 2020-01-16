MLK Day of Service at The Butler House–Jan. 20

Posted on 16 January 2020 by JLusk

To celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his day through literacy, community and arts, the Butler House is presenting a special day. Bring the kids! There will be free books and giveaways, coloring, story time and live music. There also will be an “instrument creation station” and “instrument petting zoo.” Wondering what that means? Find out by attending! There also will be a performance by the South Florida Chamber Ensemble. All of these activities take place at the historic Butler House, at 380 E. Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach from 12 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 20. The event is happening in conjunction with Broward College.