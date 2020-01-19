BSO releases sketch of attempted kidnapper–Deerfield

Posted on 19 January 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes detectives are releasing a composite sketch of an attempted kidnapping suspect who tried to kidnap a female at the Highland Village Gardens Park in Deerfield Beach.

At about 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, in the 4900 block of NE 2 Avenue, a white male suspect, 40 to 50 years old, approximately 5 ft. 8 in. tall and roughly 180 1bs. with gray/white hair approached the victim while she was walking her dog.

The male suspect, who appeared to be homeless, was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call Violent Crimes Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4278. Reports can also be made anonymously to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.