Pompano hosts Gospel Fest

The City of Pompano Beach hosts Gospel Fest, featuring John P. Kee, at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6 St. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.



The City of Pompano Beach is hosting an extraordinary evening of inspiring music called Gospel Fest. The concert will feature headliner John P. Kee with special guests Marvin Sapp, Sensere and Brother’s Keeper.



Gospel Fest is part of the City of Pompano Beach’s celebration of Black History Month and is presented in collaboration with The Tiger Trail Festival. The concert takes place on Saturday, February 22nd at 5:00 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater located at 1806 NE 6th Street. Tickets are on sale now for $29 – $49 plus fees and may be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com.



John P. Kee has earned accolades as one the most popular contemporary gospel artists of his generation, regularly peaking near the top of the Billboard gospel charts and more than a dozen Stellar Awards, 20 GMWA Excellence Awards, a Soul Train Award and two Billboard Music Awards.



The Grammy Award-winning Marvin Sapp has enjoyed a decorated music career receiving 22 Stellar Awards, two Soul Train Music Awards, two BET Awards, two Dove Awards, and eight BMI songwriter’s awards.



Sensere is an urban inspirational soul band from Miami, Florida. Combining elements of Funk and Soul with their exquisite harmonies and full-bodied sound, they have had several Billboard charting songs and the MTV mainstay “Got Jesus.”



Brother’s Keeper is a Gospel R & B group formed by two brothers, Adrian and Corey Drummond of Ft. Lauderdale.