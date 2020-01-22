Save the Date: Get Shipwrecked at the Hillsboro Lighthouse

Posted on 22 January 2020 by JLusk

Aaarrgghh … Calling all Pirates and Lady Pirates !!!

You are invited to attend the Shipwreck at the Lighthouse 113th Anniversary Fundraising Gala at the Hillsboro Lighthouse on Friday, March 13, 2020 from Sunset (7 pm) to Moonrise (11 pm).

Last year, the Hillsboro Lighthouse Preservation Society (HLPS) sold out their 2019 event in less than two weeks. Each year, this evening gets better and better. This is the fourth year that the non-profit has invited the community to celebrate and help preserve its historic aid to navigation.

For $170.00 per person, or $1,313.00 for a Captain’s Table of Eight, guests will dine on waiter- served hors d’oeuvres, plated signature salad, assorted fresh rolls, plated duet entrée with Maine lobster tail and filet mignon served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus spears, baby French carrots, and a dessert bar … especially prepared and served by Hugh’s Catering of Oakland Park.

Plus, there will be an open bar with liquor, beer and wine. The Promise Band will provide live music of the 60s, soul and Motown.

This will be the only night of the year when guests can climb the 175 stairs to the top of the Lighthouse to enter the Lens Room, where you will see the brightest and only working second-order bivalve Fresnel lens in the world!

The view, from that height at night, is more spectacular than the daytime as the water reflects all the glowing lights from shore. It is something awesome to behold. Women are reminded to please bring non-heel, closed-toe shoes in order to climb the stairs. Sneakers work best.

Last year, the line to get up to the Lighthouse was a bit of a wait, as only 15 people are allowed on top, at a time, to prevent overcrowding. This year, the HLPS is offering the first 20 guests who pay $50 each the opportunity to “Jump to the Head of the Line” with Private Historic Tour of the Lens Room plus have their photo taken sitting next to the Diamond Lens.

And the evening is just getting started. There will be three special activities going on during the evening: There will be a Silent Auction filled with remarkable items; there will be a Live Auction for a ride on the Goodyear Blimp.

This year, getting to the Gala is even easier and more fun. Leave your car at Alsdorf Park, located at 2901 NE 14th Street, Pompano Beach, and take the ferry at the dock to the Hillsboro Lighthouse. At the end of the evening, you will return via ferry to your car. This is the only way to get onto the private Lighthouse Property.

The first of two ferry transports will leave the dock at 6:15 pm, followed by the second one in 15 minute intervals. The waiter-served hors d’oeuvres will begin promptly at 7:15 pm and continue for the next hour. If you don’t want to miss these mouth-watering morsels, please consider leaving early, parking early, and taking the earliest ferries possible.

Another entertainment innovation, for the 2020 Gala, is that guests have the option of dressing in classy Pirate garb … in keeping with the Shipwrecked theme. If costumes aren’t your thing, the Chic Elegance of Black & White (to match the colors of the Lighthouse) attire is totally acceptable.

Corporations, businesses, and organizations that are interested in sponsorship opportunities will benefit from prominent graphic signage on all marketing materials, and receive a swag bag of souvenir items, plus a yearly Business Membership to the HLPS.

This Fundraising Gala was the creative concept of Divich & Doone. Every dollar raised goes directly into the HLPS Fund, which subsidizes annual maintenance, repair and restoration of the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse.

If you are a fan of lighthouses, in general, and are passionate about supporting the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse, in particular, then please consider attending this event, donating a Silent Auction item, or being a business sponsor.

Tickets will be sold online through Eventbrite … https://hillsborolighthousegala.eventbrite.com. If you have any further questions, wish to be a corporate/business sponsor, or want to donate an item to the Silent Auction, please contact Debbie Divich via e-mail media@hillsborolighthouse.org or phone (786) 251-0811.