Toll Brothers’ Sandpier Pointe at Deerfield Beach to open Spring 2020

Posted on 22 January 2020 by JLusk

Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, will open Sandpiper Pointe at Deerfield Beach, a new gated, townhome community, in spring 2020. Construction has begun on the Sandpiper Pointe model homes and sales center.

Located just south of Hillsboro Boulevard on Military Trail, Sandpiper Pointe will include 201 luxury townhomes, along with a community swimming pool and cabana, a fitness center, a playground, and more.

Sandpiper Pointe home buyers will be able to select from four all-new, three-bedroom, two and one-half bath home designs featuring coastal-themed exteriors. Each home includes spacious living areas, well-appointed kitchens, and private master bedrooms, as well as a garage. Several homes offer two-car garages.

The home designs include the 1,831 square-foot Seabreeze, 1,833 sf Coquina, 1,903 sf Las Isla, and 1,930 sf Westwind.

“We’re very excited about the upcoming Sandpiper Pointe opening,” said Fred Pfister, Toll Brothers’ Southeast Florida Division president. “The community will offer low-maintenance living in a convenient location, enabling residents to enjoy all the nearby amenities the area offers.”

Sandpiper Pointe is minutes from the beach and Boca Raton’s shopping, dining, country clubs, golf courses and cultural options.

Toll Brothers’ Southeast Florida communities also include Reserve at the Ranches and Magnolia Estates in Southwest Ranches and Royal Palm Polo in Boca Raton. Windgate at Avenir and Watermark at Avenir, two new single-family home communities in Palm Beach Gardens, are set to open early 2020 and Regency at Avenir, a 55+ active-adult community, will debut spring 2020.

For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/FLE.