Deerfield MLK event –State Senator Thurston speaks on ‘Unified persistence’

Posted on 24 January 2020 by JLusk

By Diane Emeott

State Senator Perry E. Thurston, Jr. recalled when he was a freshman

from Pompano Beach entering the revered Morehouse College in Atlanta

on a football scholarship.

It is a school known for producing strong, young African American

leaders such as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., former first

black mayor of Atlanta, Maynard Jackson, director/actor/writer Spike

Lee and actor Samuel L. Jackson.

“As a 17-year-old, I was a little bit in awe of their oratory style.[They were very well spoken]. A lot of graduates go on to be scholars,

ministers, etc.

“I asked this guy, ‘How’d you get to speak so well?’ And he promised

he’d give me some helpful tips — for the fee of a two-piece chicken

dinner. As he was finishing devouring his second piece of chicken, I

asked him the question again.

“ ‘Just remember the [3] B’s: ‘Be Brief, Brother!’” he advised.

Thurston’s story drew laughter from the afternoon crowd gathered by

the outdoor stage on Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex (OMRC)

fields at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20.

He also brought up to the stage fellow State Senator Gary Farmer, who

represents Deerfield Beach. [Patricia Hawkins-Williams represents

Deerfield as State Representative, continuing on in the same District

92 where Gwyndolen Clarke-Reed served for many years.]

Thurston affirmed Deerfield’s theme of “Unity” for MLK festivities

this year, speaking of the continued need for “unified persistence” –

one of the themes of MLK.

“In Deerfield Beach, we had the Old Colored Cemetery. A travesty. We

all came together, state and local leaders like Clarke-Reed, and look

what has resulted from it: Branhilda Richardson Knowles Memorial Park

& Cemetery.”

[Newly opened on Aug. 24, 2019 in Deerfield Beach, Branhilda Park was

the result of combined efforts by former District 2 Commissioner

Gloria Battle and community members; as well as Gwyndolen Clarke-Reed

in the House and Maria Sachs in the Senate, and most recently Patricia

Hawkins-Williams in the House and Perry Thurston in the Senate,

working to receive a Historical Designation and funding from the

State.]

At the MLK Day Ceremony, Thurston referenced Martin Luther King’s

famous ‘I Have A Dream’ speech.

“What Dr. King essentially was saying is, ‘These are the things I want you to work toward…,’ Thurston said.

Remaining issues to be addressed in the current day are the following, he said:

1) Poverty and food Insecurity, putting an end to poverty.

“How can people not know where their next meal is coming from?” Thurston asked.

2) Homelessness

3) Affordable healthcare for all, including Mental Health.

4) Public Education.

“[On Oct. 7, 2019] the Governor [Ron DeSantis] proposed $47,500 as a minimum salary for new teachers. We want to pay ALL the teachers! And Security personnel too. They also have an important job,” he added.

AWARDS

Parade Winners were announced Monday afternoon before Senator Thurston spoke.

Best Civic Group – City of Deerfield Beach Management

Best Marching Band – DBHS Bucks

Best Church Entry – Church of the Living God (Pastor Dennis Fullmore)

Best Overall Float – Cathedral Church of God (Bishop Patrick Kelly)

Best Youth Group – Delray Divas

Best School, Elementary – Deerfield Park Elementary

Talented saxophonist Markus Howell was back home in Deerfield to play

the “National Anthem” on Martin Luther King’s Birthday.

Deerfield’s 2020 MLK Celebration featured a longer parade route and

time: Departing St. Ambrose Church & School on Federal Highway at 10

a.m. and traveling to OMRC by 12:30 p.m; followed by a Battle of the

Bands from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and the chance for families to purchase

a “picnic lunch” from food trucks lining the fields at OMRC. More entertainment from 2:45 to 6 p.m. followed Thurston’s speech. R &

B/soul singer-songwriter-instrumentalist Lyfe Jennings headlined the

city’s MLK Parade and Picnic.

New this year, a MLK Committee of residents assisted Parks & Recreation in planning the event and handing out awards. On the committee were Annette Mitchell, Sandra Jackson, Diane Chisholm, Janice Fulmore Tigner and Lawanda Strowbridge.

PRAISE & WORSHIP

The annual Choir Competition, held for years the Sunday night before

MLK Day in Dr. Leo J. Robb Gymnasium, was renamed “Praise & Worship

Competition” for 2020.

Three gifted adult musical groups vied for the title, lifting strong voices and expertly played instruments in one palpable Spiritual song after another, to praise God for all He has done and is still doing. The music was so moving, the audience was clapping and dancing along.

Florida All-Star gospel singers, a professional group of men from Pompano Beach, who have reportedly recorded an album, were among the

three groups of adult performers.

Two Deerfield groups – past winner Cathedral Church of God (Bishop