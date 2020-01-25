All Northbound lanes of I-95 to close Sunday, Jan. 26 night

Posted on 25 January 2020 by JLusk

I-95 northbound lanes at Hillsboro Boulevard will be closed to traffic overnight Sunday night, January 26 for roadway

construction and a traffic shift, according to FDOT. The first lane will close at 9:30 p.m., the second lane will close at 10:30 p.m., the third

lane will close at 11:30 p.m., and all lanes will be closed by 11:59 p.m., reopening at 5:30 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via the

I-95 northbound exit ramp to Hillsboro Boulevard west, Military Trail and Palmetto Park Road. FHP will be on site to assist

motorists.