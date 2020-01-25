All Northbound lanes of I-95 to close Sunday, Jan. 26 night

I-95 northbound lanes at Hillsboro Boulevard will be closed to traffic overnight Sunday night, January 26 for roadway
construction and a traffic shift, according to FDOT. The first lane will close at 9:30 p.m., the second lane will close at 10:30 p.m., the third
lane will close at 11:30 p.m., and all lanes will be closed by 11:59 p.m., reopening at 5:30 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via the
I-95 northbound exit ramp to Hillsboro Boulevard west, Military Trail and Palmetto Park Road. FHP will be on site to assist
motorists.
This project will extend the High Occupancy Toll lanes from south of SW 10th Street to south of Glades Road in Broward and Palm Beach counties, to include two Managed Lanes in each direction. Scope of work includes widening and converting the existing I-95 HOV Lanes to Managed Lanes, reconstruction of the Hillsboro Canal Bridge, bridge widenings at Palmetto
Park Road and Camino Real, construction of a northbound and southbound auxiliary lane between Hillsboro Boulevard and Palmetto Park Road, construction of a northbound auxiliary lane between the SW 10th Street entrance ramp and Hillsboro Boulevard exit ramp, guardrail, barrier wall, drainage, landscape relocation, and ITS installation.