Cruising with DB Chamber & Econ. Council

Mark & Dolly Dreyer with Commissioner Michael Hudak & his wife Paula leaving the Gallant Lady following the cruise.
By Rachel Galvin
On Jan. 7, the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce and Economic Council had a special night cruise up and down the intracoastal in Moran family’s Gallant Lady, which was docked at Bahia Mar. Besides cool breezes and a beautiful night sky, guests enjoyed hot hors d’ oeuvres, sushi, macarons and more, as well as wine and spirits. This intimate soiree was hosted by Rick Jorden and Lisa Davis of JM Family.
Digby & Glen enjoy the event.
Mariola Barton, Kathy Hurt, Chamber president Denise Jordan & Michael Goldstein.
Sitting back enjoying the event!
All of the movers and shakers came out for the soiree…
Dave Mirantz addresses the crowd.
Chamber President Denise Jordan says a few words.
Rick Jorden talks.
Bob Birdsong is among those who talked to the crowd briefly during the cruise.