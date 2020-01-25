Cruising with DB Chamber & Econ. Council

Posted on 25 January 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

On Jan. 7, the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce and Economic Council had a special night cruise up and down the intracoastal in Moran family’s Gallant Lady, which was docked at Bahia Mar. Besides cool breezes and a beautiful night sky, guests enjoyed hot hors d’ oeuvres, sushi, macarons and more, as well as wine and spirits. This intimate soiree was hosted by Rick Jorden and Lisa Davis of JM Family.