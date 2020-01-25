FDOT District 4 will Suspend Lane Closures on Several Major Roadways in Broward, Palm Beach for Super Bowl LIV

To ease congestion and improve safety during Super Bowl LIV weekend, lanes that are currently or periodically closed due to ongoing construction projects will be kept open on several major roadways throughout Broward and Palm Beach County, starting Friday morning, Jan 31 to Monday evening, February 3.
- Lanes will be kept open on I-95 in Broward County
- Lanes will be kept open on I-95 in Palm Beach County
- Lanes will be kept open on I-595 in Broward County
- Lanes will be kept open on I-75 in Broward County
- Lanes will be kept open on S.R. 7 from the Miami-Dade County line to Commercial Boulevard.
- Lanes will be kept open on S.R. A1A in the vicinity of Dania Beach Boulevard.
- All lanes will be kept open on S.R. A1A in Hollywood from Monday, Jan. 27 to February 3.