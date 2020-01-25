Sewage Spill in Pompano

Posted on 25 January 2020 by JLusk

A minor active sewage pipe has occurred at 960 S. Powerline Road in Pompano Beach which has spilled into the Cypress Bend Lakes and C14 Canal.

The City of Pompano Beach is asking people not to swim, fish or irrigate from the canals. The City of Pompano Beach is actively working to contain and resolve the issue.

The City drinking water, is safe to drink, bathe and cook.

Sampling is being performed to determine what if any impact has occurred to the water bodies.

The City of Pompano Beach has issued a CodeRed Emergency Notification System Message for the affected areas.

Keep checking with the city to determine the status of the problem.

If residents have any questions they should call customer service at 954-786-4637.

