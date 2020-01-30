Posted on 30 January 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

One after another, classic and antique cars made their way into Quiet Waters Park to take their place within the Cool Wheels Car Show on Jan. 19. In its 9th year, this show benefits the Young Automotive Training Center (YATC), which helps at-risk kids learn automotive skills as well as academics to be able to graduate and be successful in life no matter what career they take on. This year was bigger than ever with over 1000 cars. Executive Director Terry Routley said, “ We started this show to introduce YATC to the community, who we rely on to help us find jobs so the kids can give back to society.”

Something new this year, said Routley, is that Harley Davidson donated a motorcycle to be raffled off. Guests could buy raffle tickets for $10 each with proceeds going to YATC.

The Solid Brass Band took the stage and three DJs played music as well — Rockin’ Rich, Eugene Reidy and Scott the Music Man.

Denny Shaw, from Asphalt Misfits, showed off his 1934 Ford Coupe with black primer, saying, “I built it from the frame up in mybackyard. It was upside down. I put it together with fiberglass. I am an A/C guy, not a body man.”

He added it took him three years, working every day and he is still working on it.

“Prowler Bill” brought car from the rare 1999 Shelby series saying there were only 249 made. “He built it from scratch. Carroll Shelby didn’t care about making it pretty; he wanted it to go fast,” he said.

He added that Shelby had anagreement that if he built the 250th, he would have had to pay a lot of money, so he stopped.

A BSO helicopter landed and a SWAT truck was also on display.

COPs helped throughout the event.

Terry Nagy, who came for the first time this year and had dressed up for the occasion, posing in 1920s style next to his 1928 Ford Model A car, said, “I love the show. Everybody’s been great. I have three classic cars. I will be attending this from now on.”