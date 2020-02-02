“Spring Around the Corner” Fashion show by Center for Active Aging

By Diane Emeott

City of Deerfield Beach staff, dignitaries and area residents joined ‘ladies who lunch’ on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the 22nd Annual Fashion Show for the Center for Active Aging.

The theme of this year’s show, held at Lighthouse Point Yacht

Club, was “Spring Around The Corner.” Models walked the runway in various looks, including black, white, grey, geometric prints on white background, a navy blue lace pantsuit, a blue velvet backed dress, as well as red jumpsuits. Audrey Grove, owner of Audrey’s Dream at Sondro in The Cove, said she had a request this year for more casual fashion.

Guests feasted on a surf and turf lunch of filet mignon, jumbo shrimp,

mixed vegetables salad and mini peach melba served in parfait glasses

for dessert.

About 150 people attended the event, which raised just over $19,000for the NE Focal Point CASA, Inc. The Center serves Children, Alzheimer’s patients, Seniors and Adults in the community.

Irene Brewer, who hails from Vermont, was the surprised winner of one of the Money Hats. She said she drops her husband Tom off at the

Alzheimer’s Center once a week. “I wish I could drop him there 7 days a week,” she added. “We’re very fortunate they have the program there

for him. They play a lot of games, dominos, etc. He likes to see when they bring the children in from the daycare! They exercise, dance. Two weeks ago, when it was really windy, they took a bus to see the beach. He kept talking about it. [Staff at the Center] are so kind, loving. They take very good care [of the people who come there].”

Three women from Poland sat together at one of the tables. “My mom

Stanislawa Jackowska just won the $100 Money Hat,” enthused Anna Van

Vladricken, dressed in pale blue, who also brought Gabriela

Sredivicka.

Senior Services Director Donna DeFronzo and her hard working staff of

Assistant Director Sherry Wilson, Secretary Robbin Williams, and

Preschool Director Jayne Hafer were described as “never missing an

opportunity to let you know you are needed,” and commended for their

kindness and compassion.

“I’m delighted to see so many familiar faces and many new faces; and

that you have come out to see our new future vision for Children,

Alzheimer’s, and Seniors who live in the community. We provide an

ability to age gracefully. Solo we can do so little. Together, we can

do so much!” said DeFronzo.

SAVE THE DATE: Cuisine Of the Region, Food and Wine Tasting is

Tuesday, April 28, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 100

Fairway Dr. Deerfield Beach 33441. For information, email

NEW BUILDING

An architectural rendering for the new state-of-the-art Center For Active Aging was on display for guests to see at the fashion

show/luncheon.

Senior Services Director DeFronzo explained that the next step will be a Feb. 19 opening of bids from three pre-qualified Design-Build firms, who responded to the city’s Request For Proposals (RFP). [Previously, the city had put out a Request For Qualifications (RFQ) to which the three firms responded.] The firms are Seawood Builders; DiPompeo Construction and West Construction.

CASA Board Members have pledged $100,000 for indoor furnishings, DeFronzo said.

The $12.5 million new Center For Active Aging is expected to be

complete in Fall 2021 or Spring 2022– with shovels in the ground and

demolition of existing building(s) happening sometime in 2020.

DeFronzo stressed that the center would remain operational during construction.