“Spring Around the Corner” Fashion show by Center for Active Aging

By Diane Emeott
The ushers and models for “Spring Around the Corner” Fashion Show.
City of Deerfield Beach staff, dignitaries and area residents joined ‘ladies who lunch’ on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the 22nd Annual Fashion Show for the Center for Active Aging.
The theme of this year’s show, held at Lighthouse Point Yacht
Club, was “Spring Around The Corner.” Models walked the runway in various looks, including black, white, grey, geometric prints on white background, a navy blue lace pantsuit, a blue velvet backed dress, as well as red jumpsuits. Audrey Grove, owner of Audrey’s Dream at Sondro in The Cove, said she had a request this year for more casual fashion.
|
CASA Board President Joan Gould in black, white and chartreuse print.
|
Usher Tom Good helps red pantsuited model down from runway.
|
Diana Eisele in white, black, fuchsia and red striped dress.
|
Valentines Day inspired graphic print.
|
Animal print modeled by dentist and ballroom dancer Dr. Maureen OFlanagan.
|
Daughter and Mother model black from the Eisele family.
Guests feasted on a surf and turf lunch of filet mignon, jumbo shrimp,
mixed vegetables salad and mini peach melba served in parfait glasses
for dessert.
About 150 people attended the event, which raised just over $19,000for the NE Focal Point CASA, Inc. The Center serves Children, Alzheimer’s patients, Seniors and Adults in the community.
Money Hat winner Irene Brewer in teal print dress is from Vermont.
Irene Brewer, who hails from Vermont, was the surprised winner of one of the Money Hats. She said she drops her husband Tom off at the
Alzheimer’s Center once a week. “I wish I could drop him there 7 days a week,” she added. “We’re very fortunate they have the program there
for him. They play a lot of games, dominos, etc. He likes to see when they bring the children in from the daycare! They exercise, dance. Two weeks ago, when it was really windy, they took a bus to see the beach. He kept talking about it. [Staff at the Center] are so kind, loving. They take very good care [of the people who come there].”
$100 Money Hat winner Stanislawa Jackowska (C), Gabriela Srednicka (L) and Anna Van Vladrickem of Poland.
Three women from Poland sat together at one of the tables. “My mom
Stanislawa Jackowska just won the $100 Money Hat,” enthused Anna Van
Vladricken, dressed in pale blue, who also brought Gabriela
Sredivicka.
Money hat winner in cobalt blue dress Arlene LoConti of Boca Raton. This is her 3rd year attending Fashion Show & Luncheon.
Senior Services Director Donna DeFronzo and her hard working staff of
Assistant Director Sherry Wilson, Secretary Robbin Williams, and
Preschool Director Jayne Hafer were described as “never missing an
opportunity to let you know you are needed,” and commended for their
kindness and compassion.
Senior Services Director Donna DeFronzo with Assistant City Manager Tom Good.
“I’m delighted to see so many familiar faces and many new faces; and
that you have come out to see our new future vision for Children,
Alzheimer’s, and Seniors who live in the community. We provide an
ability to age gracefully. Solo we can do so little. Together, we can
do so much!” said DeFronzo.
SAVE THE DATE: Cuisine Of the Region, Food and Wine Tasting is
Tuesday, April 28, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 100
Fairway Dr. Deerfield Beach 33441. For information, email
NEW BUILDING
Rendering of new Center for Active Aging.
An architectural rendering for the new state-of-the-art Center For Active Aging was on display for guests to see at the fashion
show/luncheon.
Senior Services Director DeFronzo explained that the next step will be a Feb. 19 opening of bids from three pre-qualified Design-Build firms, who responded to the city’s Request For Proposals (RFP). [Previously, the city had put out a Request For Qualifications (RFQ) to which the three firms responded.] The firms are Seawood Builders; DiPompeo Construction and West Construction.
CASA Board Members have pledged $100,000 for indoor furnishings, DeFronzo said.
The $12.5 million new Center For Active Aging is expected to be
complete in Fall 2021 or Spring 2022– with shovels in the ground and
demolition of existing building(s) happening sometime in 2020.
DeFronzo stressed that the center would remain operational during construction.