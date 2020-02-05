Posted on 05 February 2020 by JLusk

Photos & Story By Rachel Galvin

Local restaurants served up samples of some signature dishes at JA World Uncorked. These tasty tidbits were paired with wine, craft beer and other spirits. Held Saturday, Jan. 18, at the JA World Huizenga Center at the Lillian S. Wells Pavillion, celebrated its 10th year. This is the place to be for those love good food and drink, and a great party atmosphere. The Private Stock Band played a wide array of music on the main stage. There was a special Florescue Family Foundation Sponsor Pavilion for sponsors, as well as a the Bluegreen Vacations Champagne Lounge, Gussack Family Capital Grille Lounge and the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Fresh Air Lounge outside. Guests could bid on silent auction items too! This 21+ years old event is always a great time to get a taste of flavors from around the area and meet new people. More than ever attended this year – over 900!

The event, hosted by JA’s Circle of Wise Women, gives proceeds back to Junior Achievement.

For more information on this event, visit http://www.JASouthFlorida.org/JAWorldUncorked

