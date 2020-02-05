JA World Uncorked

Posted on 05 February 2020 by JLusk

What did Neiman Marcus cook up?

Photos & Story By Rachel Galvin

Local restaurants served up samples of some signature dishes at JA World Uncorked. These tasty tidbits were paired with wine, craft beer and other spirits. Held Saturday, Jan. 18, at the JA World Huizenga Center at the Lillian S. Wells Pavillion, celebrated its 10th year. This is the place to be for those love good food and drink, and a great party atmosphere. The Private Stock Band played a wide array of music on the main stage. There was a special Florescue Family Foundation Sponsor Pavilion for sponsors, as well as a the Bluegreen Vacations Champagne Lounge, Gussack Family Capital Grille Lounge and the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Fresh Air Lounge outside. Guests could bid on silent auction items too! This 21+ years old event is always a great time to get a taste of flavors from around the area and meet new people. More than ever attended this year – over 900!

The event, hosted by JA’s Circle of Wise Women, gives proceeds back to Junior Achievement.

For more information on this event, visit http://www.JASouthFlorida.org/JAWorldUncorked

More pics on Observer Facebook soon! https://www.facebook.com/Observer-Newspaper-118917374853101/

Tomato Caprese by Brio Tuscan Grille.

Arionna McKeleey, of Don & Sons, and Kim Rubin, of Princess Promotions.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino was a sponsor again this year…

To find out more about the Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery Food Hall, visit https://sistrunkmarketplace.com.
   

Junior Achievement Board secretary Tim Hogans, of FP&L, with wife Cortnee.

Offering Monkey in Paradise vodka drinks.

Boatyard served up Hazelnut Chocolate Kit Kat!

Tuna Tartare served by Tuscan Prime.

Hoffman’s Chocolates always serves up some great sweet treats!

Caviar, anyone? Provided by Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille.

Bob & Yvette Birdsong within the Florescue Family Foundation Sponsor Pavilion.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Private Stock Band performed.

The Melting Pot offered up its dessert fondue to try.

Frost 321 offered up delicious ice cream spiked with spirits. Paola Aleman & Dawn Pettit show off their Peach Bellini, made with Pinot Grigio. They also had Wicked Chocolate Whiskey!

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here