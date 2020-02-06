Keeper Days–This weekend

Posted on 06 February 2020 by JLusk

Keeper Days will be held Feb. 7 to 9 and kicks off with a $60 dinner on Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club. It is followed by a 2 mile race at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning starting at St. Paul’s Church. The rest of the day includes a parade at 10 a.m. and plenty of fun at Frank McDonough Park throughout the day, and then a performance by the Weedline band from 6 to 9 p.m. at Dan Witt Park. Sunday is Family Fun Day at Frank McDonough Park from 12 to 3 p.m. For more details and to purchase tickets for dinner or sign up for the race, visit https://city.lighthousepoint.com/recreation.

The Keeper Days honorees this year include Suzanne Citere, Craig Haley, and Storm Suydam.

Be aware of traffic changes and road closures to accommodate the run and parade. The race route will extend from Frank McDonough Park to Dan Witt Park, will be closed to vehicular traffic between the hours of 7:45 to 11:15 a.m., with intermittent openings between 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m.

For more information, including a map of the run and parade route, visit https://city.lighthousepoint.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Keepers-5K-Advisory-2020.pdf