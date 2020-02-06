Trial date set if needed — For Hillsboro sand

Posted on 06 February 2020 by JLusk

By Diane Emeott

A tentative trial date has just been set for a four-day trial

beginning Oct. 13, 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale at a Jan. 29 Case

Management Conference before Judge David Haimes.

Deerfield Beach Vice Mayor Todd Drosky explained, “The judge

encouraged the parties to resolve the matter on their own, but if not, he set the case for trial in October. A Calendar Call to determine the exact date will be held Sept. 25. The trial period begins on Oct. 13.”

Hillsboro Beach Mayor Deb Tarrant responded, “At the hearing on Jan.

29, Deerfield’s Motion for Partial Summary Judgment was denied. …

the judge pushed the trial date to the week of Oct. 13, with this case

being No. 1 on his docket. He has allocated four days. I’m told this

is a ‘date certain,’ which means we will not be bumped again. It’s

amazing that it takes years to actually get a trial date.”

Hillsboro Beach’s alleged issue with Deerfield Beach over sand dates

back to the early 1960s, and has to do with the alleged adverse impact

of existing adjustable groins and a rock revetment (property owned by

the City of Deerfield Beach at the southern end of Deerfield’s

boundary line) on the beach and shoreline of the Town of Hillsboro

Beach.

Some 53 erosion control structures were reportedly constructed by

Deerfield after, in 1961 the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a

permit allowing construction of a groin to extend into the Atlantic

Ocean, and in 1963 Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund

issued several permits allowing for placement of adjustable groins and

rock breakwaters on the beach extending into the ocean off Deerfield

Beach.

Ch. 164 language maintains that the permits issued are subject to

specific conditions.

In July 2015, Hillsboro sent a “warning” letter to Deerfield stating

it wanted Deerfield to: 1) remove all remaining revetment groins

placed there 50 years ago -OR- 2) renourish Hillsboro’s beach.

Otherwise, it was going to take legal action.

On Oct. 27, 2015, the first official meeting requesting cooperation

from Deerfield was held. “This was an attempt to bring Regional Sand

Management to the table. The meeting was organized by Florida Dept.

of Environmental Protection (DEP), including representatives from Boca

Raton, Hillsboro Inlet, Deerfield and Hillsboro,” according to

Tarrant.

On Jan. 5, 2016, Hillsboro Beach filed a Florida Statutes Ch. 164

action against Deerfield Beach, which then-Hillsboro Town Manager

Robert Kellogg described as “an attempt to mediate a settlement to

resolve issues with Deerfield Beach regarding the groin situation.”

On Oct. 25, 2017 (after a few failed joint mediation sessions and

Hillsboro filing a lawsuit against Deerfield, seeking to enforce the

permits issued to Deerfield by the Trustees), the case went before

Broward Circuit Court Judge David Haimes at a preliminary hearing,

with high-powered attorney William Scherer representing Deerfield as

special counsel and Ken Oertel of Tallahassee representing Hillsboro

Beach as their special counsel. A trial date was set for the following

year — between Oct. 30 and Nov. 16, 2018.

On Oct. 4, 2019, Hillsboro postponed their vote on a potential

settlement agreement, after which Deerfield Beach cancelled its Oct.

8. Executive Session private “shade” meeting.

DEERFIELD COMMISSION

ADDRESSES CRIME & MORE

Highlights from the Feb. 4 Deerfield Commission meeting included a

Presentation on Crime by Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) District

Captain Rodney Brimlow.

Brimlow identified two major issues in Deerfield Beach since he became

“chief” one year ago in January 2019.

1) The first one is Traffic & Parking – with over 18,000 traffic

citations issued by BSO plus an additional 2,000 traffic citations

issued by outside assisting agencies; as well as 18,000 parking

tickets issued.

“There is a general lack of regard for speed and stop signs. One of my

own [Deputy Benjamin Nimtz] was killed earlier this year [July 22,

2019] plus seven other people have been killed in traffic incidents. We continue to enforce drunk driving and parking infractions. A lot of

it is complaint-driven, and where we see accidents,” Brimlow said.

Commissioner Michael Hudak asked, “All of these tickets, where does

the revenue go?”

Brimlow replied that the bulk goes to the state and judicial system.

“BSO or the city does not receive funds from these tickets. There is

no financial incentive to write tickets,” he said.

2) Drugs and Violent Crime have picked up in recent times, according

to the chief, who said Narcan is issued to deputies to save them on a

call. “1 oz. of Fentanyl divided 12,000 times will kill you. If a

deputy responds to the scene and they touch it, they’re in big

trouble!” Brimlow spoke of drugs, everything from marijuana cigarettes

to heroin being laced with Fentanyl. “Some 22 residents OD’d

(overdosed) where my folks and Matt’s folks [BSFR District Fire Chief

Matt Pellitteri] couldn’t save them. Another 33 narcotics search

warrants have been issued. We seized what we could. Drug dealers are

getting the message: Deerfield Beach is not their place. They will

probably wind up in the back of a squad car, or with their car

impounded,” he said.

On the plus side, Personal Crimes are down by 6 percent, and Property

Crimes are down by 18 percent. Arrests are also down by 18 percent,

Brimlow said.

The chief noted a disturbing trend that an increase in shooting

activity is starting to happen. Deerfield reported 90 calls of a

shooting, of which 80 percent were unfounded and 18 were actual

shootings. Of those shootings, 14 happened in policing zones 1005,

1006, 1007, 1008, from I-95 to Dixie.

Commissioner Ben Preston announced that he will host a Town Hall

meeting at Cathedral Church of God on Tuesday night, Feb. 25 regarding

“some of these shootings.” The Church, pastored by Bishop Patrick Kelly, is at 365 S. Dixie Hwy, Deerfield,334441.

WASTE MANAGEMENT RECYCLING

Attorney Dennis Mele, representing Waste Management in a Quasi-Judicial Hearing, sought major site plan approval to construct a 73,950 sq. ft.

recycling facility and a 5,400 sq. ft. support facility at 1801 SW 42

Way, off Wiles Road (across from Monarch Landfill) and Powerline Road.

To address Vice Mayor Drosky’s concerns about noise and dust, and

protecting Independence Bay and Waterways residents, Mele said the big

machine in the Deerfield location would be quieter than in Waste

Management’s Davie location because the machine here would be

insulated and have a canopy over it (unlike in Davie). By implementing

a Truck Circulation Route here, there would also be less beeping and

backing up noise, though there will be some. Consistent with the Noise

Ordinance, the facility would only operate between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Monday to Friday.

Dust mitigation measures, such as water misters, a water tank truck,

and street sweeping on Wiles Road will also keep the amount of dust

generated from construction material down.

Asked what would happen in the event of a hurricane, Mele said the

facility meets wind loads for a Cat. 5 Hurricane. Regarding what would

be done with recyclables, Mele said, “First, they would sell as much as

they can. Then, take the rest to the landfill and bury it.”

The facility will also bring jobs to Deerfield. It is to hire 20 employees.

Deerfield Commission gave unanimous approval.

ITALIAN FEST

A 2nd Annual “Italian Festival on the Beach” one-day event has been

approved for Saturday, April 4, even though the city has not budgeted

funding for it. The street in front of the Wyndham will have to be

closed. There is an $8270 cost to the city, including garbage pick-up,

etc. Last year’s event featured a spaghetti-eating contest, grape

stomping, music and dancing. Claude DuBois, Rotary President Kirsten

Charlson and Rotary Event Chair John Diprato presented the Italian

Fest on Feb. 4 last year. They said last year it netted $17,000 — toward $20,000 Rotary gave away in scholarships. Last year, Rotary gave $80,000 total back to the city, said Diprato.

This year, Rotary invites service-oriented groups, such as GFWC Woman’s Club and Kiwanis to participate.