Posted on 08 February 2020 by JLusk

Photos & Story by Rachel Galvin

The beach was filled with people Jan. 25 & 26 for the Festival of the Arts, the city’s annual art festival. Besides browsing through numerous art and vendor booths, people could grab something to eat, or head to the Wine Garden for a glass of wine. This year’s judges included local artist/ author and retired Deerfield High art teacher Vickie Englehart, former director of Boca Raton Museum of Art Walter O’Neill and artist and philanthropist Judi Schuman. Volunteers worked their magic and some past volunteers came back to visit as well.

This year’s poster artist, Bonnie Lallky-Seibert, who is a known illustrator in the area, was meeting guests in the VIP area with her 6 ft. cloth Flamingos and palm trees, as well as her posters.

This event is a project of the Deerfield Beach Cultural Committee. Funds raised by the fest go toward DBHS seniors who want to go on to a career in the arts or music, art programs in local elementary schools like Meet the Masters and the free Love of Art lessons heldin conjunction with the Deerfield Beach Historical Society.

There was plenty of live music at the event, including the Piano Bob Band, Rich Sorren, Nostalgah, Wildfire, Walt Rooney, the Gospel Choir winner from the MLK competition, Dusty Road, the Ignite Band, Fusion and D. Marion.

The committee includes Karen Hardy (chairman), Katy Freitag (vice chair) and members Martha Henry, Thelema Lamar, Perry Victor and Judy Wilson. The committee was offering a chance to win a free night’s stay at the Wyndham Resort by filling out a survey.

The event was also sponsored by Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort, as well as JM Family Enterprises, SHL Pharma and the public art committee.