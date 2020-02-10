Community Development Block Grant Meeting –Feb. 19

Posted on 10 February 2020 by JLusk

FY 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and FY 2020-2021 Annual Action Plan The City of Deerfield Beach is an entitlement recipient of federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. In order to receive these funds, HUD requires the city to develop and submit a five-year Consolidated Plan every five years that is implemented and submitted to HUD in annual increments as an Annual Action Plan. For FY 2020-2021 the City’s anticipates receiving approximately $659,318 to address community development and housing needs in Deerfield Beach.

In preparation of both CDBG Plans a Pre-Development meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 19, at 6 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers, 150 NE 2 Avenue, in Deerfield Beach to obtain citizens input.

Any person requiring auxiliary aids and services at this meeting may contact the City Clerk’s Office at (954) 480-4213 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by using the following numbers: 1-800-955-8770 or 1-800-955-8771

For additional information on the meeting, please contact the Community Development Department at 954-480-6420.