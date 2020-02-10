Florida Highwaymen at Old Schoolhouse– Deerfield

Posted on 10 February 2020 by JLusk

Like Father… Like son…

By Rachel Galvin

Florida Highwaymen Roy McLendon and his son, Roy McLendon Jr., will be making an appearance at Deerfield’s Old Schoolhouse this Saturday, Feb. 15. They have been appearing there to paint live and have their paintings on display for sale for the last two Saturdays and will also be there on Saturdays, Feb. 22 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are accepting a suggested donation of $7.

The Old Schoolhouse is located by City Hall, at 232 NE 2 St./ Eller Dr. in Deerfield Beach. Books and artwork are available for purchase. For more info., call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org.