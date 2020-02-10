Florida Highwaymen at Old Schoolhouse– Deerfield

Like Father… Like son…
By Rachel Galvin
Florida Highwaymen Roy McLendon and his son, Roy McLendon Jr., will be making an appearance at Deerfield’s Old Schoolhouse this Saturday, Feb. 15. They have been appearing there to paint live and have their paintings on display for sale for the last two Saturdays and will also be there on Saturdays, Feb. 22 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are accepting a suggested donation of $7.
The Old Schoolhouse is located by City Hall, at 232 NE 2 St./ Eller Dr. in Deerfield Beach. Books and artwork are available for purchase. For more info., call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org.
About the Florida Highwaymen
The Florida Highwaymen were a group of African American landscape artists in Florida who made their living selling their art door to door and from their cars beyond from the 1950s to the 1980s. The first two artists, Alfred Hair and Harold Newton were taught by Alfred “Beanie” Backus.
For more information on the history of the Highwaymen, visit www.floridahighwaymen.com.