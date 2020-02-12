DFB launches “Your City, Your Buck”

The City of Deerfield Beach is inviting citizens to dive into Your City, Your Buck, a new survey launched in an effort to include the community in the annual budgeting process. The survey is the equivalent to a virtual public workshop and uses technology to elevate the level of civic engagement in the budget process. The surveys are anonymous, but it does ask for some demographic information.

Hardcopies of the survey and a drop box are currently available at the following locations:

· City Hall, 150 NE 2 Avenue

· Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, 445 SW 2 Street

· Highlands Community Center, 511 NE 44 Street

· Hillsboro Community Center, 50 Hillsboro Technology Drive

· Constitution Park, 2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

In addition, computers with internet access are available at the Hillsboro Community Center Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Surveys are available online and at the facilities in multiple languages to include: Portuguese, French, Creole, and Spanish. The surveys will be available for the month of February.

City staff is just starting to shape the 2021 Fiscal Year budget, which will run from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021. The survey results will be presented to the City Commission at a future visioning session. If you would like to provide input, please complete the survey at www.deerfield-beach.com/budgetsurvey.

For additional information please contact Office of Budget & Performance via email at dfbbudget@deerfield-beach.com.