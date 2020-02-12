Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Art Fundraiser Day at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens

Posted on 12 February 2020 by JLusk

Local artist Pat Anderson will have a special event on Tuesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pat teaches people to paint en plein air. As she always says, “Learn to Paint what you see while you see it…tomorrow it will change.” The class includes a tour of the historic Bonnet House, art supplies and use of her patented Leaf Bar Table/easel at lakeside Royal Palms. You can learn Fashion Illustration by studying the influence of ERTE sculptures & Hugh the Swan for future figure art. Pat taught Fashion Illustration at the Fort Lauderdale Art Institute and elsewhere. Only pay at the class, which goes directly to the Bonnet House. Additional money Donations will be accepted by volunteers at the class. Reserve your space now at Pat@PatAndersonArtist.com. This is just one of the weekly classes Pat has. Find out more info. at www.PatAndersonArtist.com/classes.