Pioneer Days — Mardis Gras style

It’s hard to believe but it is already time for the annual Pioneer Days celebration. This three-days of fun starts on this Friday, Feb. 14 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 16. Although it is headquartered at the Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21 Ave. in Deerfield, it isn’t the only activity. There also is a parade on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. going from Pioneer Park down Hillsboro Blvd. toward the beach. The theme this year is Mardi Gras so bring your beads and be prepared to catch a few as the floats go by.
Once the parade is through, head on down to the beach and enjoy live entertainment, carnival rides, arts & crafts booths and more. Don’t forget the fireworks Saturday night at 9:05 p.m. Kids can enjoy the Family Fun Zone too with free face painting, popcorn, snowcones and games.
Entertainment Schedule:
Friday, February 14
|5:00pm – 6:30pm
|D. Marion & Company
|7:00pm – 8:00pm
|Joey Gilmore
|8:30pm – 10:00pm
|i95 Band
Saturday, February 15
|1:00pm – 2:30pm
|Terry Muldoon
|2:45pm – 4:00pm
|Nostaljah
|4:30pm – 5:30pm
|Marlow Rosado
|6:00pm – 7:30pm
|Shaw Davis & the Black Ties
|8:30pm -10:00pm
|Hairdaze (80s Tribute Band)
Sunday, February 16
|1:00pm -2:30pm
|Bill Crowley
|3:00pm – 4:15pm
|Wildfire
|4:45pm – 6:00pm
|Big City Dogs
Side Stage- Hillsboro & Ocean
|Sat & Sun: 1:00 pm – 6pm
|Walt Rooney
Side Stage – Ocean & 3rd Street
|Sat 1:00pm – 6:00 pm 807 Band
|Sun 12:00pm – 5:00pm D. Marion & Company
ABOVE BANDS & TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Carnival Information
|Friday, February 14
|5:00pm – 10:00pm
|Saturday, February 15
|1:00pm – 10:00pm
|Sunday, February 16
|11:00am – 6:00pm
Carnival Ticket Fee:
$1/ticket or $20 for 24 tickets
Wristbands to be sold on Sunday ONLY for $20 from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, rides will continue until 6:00 PM.
Complimentary Shuttle Information
Parking on the barrier island will be limited during the event. Attendees can make the short walk across the bridge to the event or take the complimentary shuttle service.
Complimentary shuttle will be available in the:
-Cove Shopping Center located at 1500 E. Hillsboro Blvd
-St. Ambrose Catholic Church located at 363 SE 12th Ave. on the east side of the complex
-OMRC located at 445 SW 2nd St in front of the gym
-Century Village located at 2400 Century Village Blvd
Shuttle Hours of Operation
|Friday, February 14th
|4:30 pm – 11:00 pm
|Saturday, February 15th
|12:00 pm – 11:00 pm
|Sunday, February 16th
|10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Please note: The bridge will close at 9:30 AM on February 15 to vehicular traffic due to the parade and reopen following the conclusion of the parade.
There is free parking and trolley pick-ups available at The Cove Shopping Center and St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
Look for road closures during the parade. The parade will start by traveling south on NE 6 Ave to Hillsboro Blvd. It will then head east on Hillsboro Blvd to A1A and along the S-Curve to SE 21 Ave (S Ocean Way), and will end at SE 3 St.
For additional information, call 954-480-4429 or visit http://www.dfb.city/pioneerdays.