Pioneer Days — Mardis Gras style

Posted on 12 February 2020 by JLusk

It’s hard to believe but it is already time for the annual Pioneer Days celebration. This three-days of fun starts on this Friday, Feb. 14 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 16. Although it is headquartered at the Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21 Ave. in Deerfield, it isn’t the only activity. There also is a parade on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. going from Pioneer Park down Hillsboro Blvd. toward the beach. The theme this year is Mardi Gras so bring your beads and be prepared to catch a few as the floats go by.

Once the parade is through, head on down to the beach and enjoy live entertainment, carnival rides, arts & crafts booths and more. Don’t forget the fireworks Saturday night at 9:05 p.m. Kids can enjoy the Family Fun Zone too with free face painting, popcorn, snowcones and games.

Entertainment Schedule:

Friday, February 14
5:00pm – 6:30pm  D. Marion & Company
7:00pm – 8:00pm  Joey Gilmore
8:30pm – 10:00pm i95 Band
 

Saturday, February 15
1:00pm – 2:30pm Terry Muldoon
2:45pm – 4:00pm Nostaljah
4:30pm – 5:30pm Marlow Rosado
6:00pm – 7:30pm Shaw Davis & the Black Ties
8:30pm -10:00pm Hairdaze (80s Tribute Band)
 

Sunday, February 16
1:00pm -2:30pm Bill Crowley
3:00pm – 4:15pm Wildfire
4:45pm – 6:00pm Big City Dogs

Side Stage- Hillsboro & Ocean
Sat & Sun: 1:00 pm – 6pm Walt Rooney                 

Side Stage – Ocean & 3rd Street
 Sat 1:00pm – 6:00 pm                                                    807 Band
 Sun 12:00pm – 5:00pm                                                  D. Marion & Company


 ABOVE BANDS & TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Carnival Information

Friday, February 14                                                     5:00pm – 10:00pm     
Saturday, February 15 1:00pm – 10:00pm
Sunday, February 16 11:00am – 6:00pm                                                                                                  


Carnival Ticket Fee:
$1/ticket or $20 for 24 tickets
Wristbands to be sold on Sunday ONLY for $20 from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, rides will continue until 6:00 PM.

Complimentary Shuttle Information

Parking on the barrier island will be limited during the event.  Attendees can make the short walk across the bridge to the event or take the complimentary shuttle service.
Complimentary shuttle will be available in the:

-Cove Shopping Center located at 1500 E. Hillsboro Blvd
-St. Ambrose Catholic Church located at 363 SE 12th Ave. on the east side of the complex
-OMRC located at 445 SW 2nd St in front of the gym
-Century Village located at 2400 Century Village Blvd

Shuttle Hours of Operation
Friday, February 14th 4:30 pm – 11:00 pm 
Saturday, February 15th 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Sunday, February 16th 10:00 am – 6:00 pm                                                                                                                        


Please note: The bridge will close at 9:30 AM on February 15 to vehicular traffic due to the parade and reopen following the conclusion of the parade.

There is free parking and trolley pick-ups available at The Cove Shopping Center and St. Ambrose Catholic Church.

Look for road closures during the parade. The parade will start by traveling south on NE 6 Ave to Hillsboro Blvd. It will then head east on Hillsboro Blvd to A1A and along the S-Curve to SE 21 Ave (S Ocean Way), and will end at SE 3 St.

 

 For additional information, call  954-480-4429 or visit http://www.dfb.city/pioneerdays.

