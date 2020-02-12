Retired NFL Star Named 2020 Pioneer Days Parade Grand Marshal

The Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce that retired NFL Running Back Willis McGahee will be this year’s Pioneer Days Parade Grand Marshal. The Pioneer Days Parade will happen on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.

Willis Andrew McGahee III is a former NFL Running Back and played college football for the University of Miami, where he was recognized as an All-American and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Willis was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and was a member of the 2001 BCS National Championship team. In addition to his time with the Bills, McGahee played for the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Cleveland Browns and was a two-time Pro Bowler.