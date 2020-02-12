Seminole Hard Rock to begin guitar light show–worth the drive

Posted on 12 February 2020 by JLusk

Coming off the primetime reveal of Hard Rock International’s Big Game commercial starring music and entertainment powerhouse Jennifer Lopez, The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will premiere a new “The Guitar Hotel Light Show” with songs performed by Jennifer Lopez on Thursday, Feb. 13. The one-of-a-kind show is also in conjunction with the brand’s announcement of the “Hard Rock Live Like a Legend $2M Giveaway,” where winners will receive a total of over $2 million in packages and prizes, including one grand prize winner of the “Live Like JLo $100,000 Experience.”

The spectacle will feature a mashup of six of Lopez’s top hits, giving guests a breathtaking display of sights and sounds. The special Guitar Hotel Light Show is scheduled to have four showings on Feb. 13: 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The new spectacle will be included in future The Guitar Hotel Light Shows.

As part of the “Live Like JLo $100,000 Experience,” a lucky winner and a guest will receive an ultra-VIP four-night escape to stay like JLo at the world’s first Guitar Hotel. The grand prize also includes First Class round-trip airfare for two, two days in a private cabana at the 13.5-acre Bora Bora lagoon, $2,500 resort credit to use for spa treatments, shopping or dining and an additional $25,000 cash—a total prize value of $100,000. For a free chance to win, please enter at hardrock.com. Sweepstakes runs through Feb. 29.

The Guitar Hotel Light Show is a daily spectacle featuring a series of orchestrated outdoor music and light shows showcasing the LED lights built into all sides of the brand new and immaculate Guitar Hotel. The lights are programmed to change color and intensity and are choreographed to different songs. Six high-powered beams of light accentuate the production by projecting at least 20,000 feet into the sky. The six lights mimic the strings of an imaginary guitar neck.

For The Guitar Hotel Light Show updates and times please visit www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com or follow Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s social media pages: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.