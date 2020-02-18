Afrique Ngozi Dance & Drum’ Celebrates Black History Month

Posted on 18 February 2020 by JLusk

By Diane Emeott

Atlanta-trained dancer Khinuu Nefer started her dance company “Afrique

Ngozi Dance & Drum, Inc.” five years ago “because there was a need for

it.”

“And it’s taken off!” enthused the dancer before her special

children’s program at the Downtown Boca Raton Library on Friday, Feb.

7, as part of Black History Month.

The dance teacher told more than 30 mesmerized children and their

parents gathered in the Downtown Library’s Community Room that she

named her dance company “Afrique – for African” and “Ngozi, which

means Blessing.”

Nefer, who lives in Boynton Beach and has her business in Lake Worth,

off Lucerne Avenue, said she hosts workshops and presentations at the

library and city, as well as working with Palm Beach County School

District to create afterschool programs. She also does private performances for Children’s Art Symphony.

Nefer studied West African Dance and now has a mission to educate area

children and their families in the art of it.

She began her afternoon program with a “Funga Alafia” Welcome Song

from Liberia — performed on drums by Nefer on West African Djembe and

her colleague Grecia Garrett from Femin Afrika on Cuban Congas. A

Workshop to teach West African Dance Movements followed, using various

dances including a harvest dance called the “Ku Ku” to get kids

moving. A West African Folklore Story concluded the 45-minute program.

“The first rule is – arms up. The second movement is, side to side,”

she instructed eager-to-learn children encircled around her during the

first dance.

Nefer also taught children the names of the different items of West

African garb she was wearing, including an African wrap skirt called a

“Lappa,” meant to cover the waist and hips when dancing. “And we dance

barefoot,” she added.

For more information, visit www.afriquengozi.com; email

Story Central: “Stories from a Life of Service” with Ray Christian took place on Feb. 8, the day after ‘Afrique Ngozi Dance & Drum.’

Every Wednesday evening in February, Boca’s Downtown Library has been

showing a point-of-view (POV) documentary recognizing Black History

Month. Upcoming scheduled at 7 p.m. are:

Feb. 19: Raising Bertie

Feb. 26: Presenting Princess Shaw

For more information on programs at the Downtown Library, located at 400 NW 2 Ave., in Boca Raton, call 561-393-7852.