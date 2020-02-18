Annual Black Heritage Banquet–Feb. 22

Posted on 18 February 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department would like to invite you to join us for the Annual Black Heritage Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m at the Leo J. Robb Gym, 445 SW 2 St. Come out for delicious food and live performance performed by after school theater program that is made up of 30 local 8- to 17 -year old children. See who is honored from the community this year and listen to a keybote speaker. Tickets are $25 at the door ($20 pre-sale). Tables are $180 for a table of 10. Buy your tickets at Central City Campus (401 SW 4 St.) on Tuesday’s or Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. or at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex. *It is recommended that guests wear African attire; however, it is not required*

For more information please contact the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429.