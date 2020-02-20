Another fatal collision with train

Posted on 20 February 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) traffic homicide detectives are investigating Tuesday’s fatal crash in Pompano Beach involving a Brightline train and vehicle.

At approximately 10:12 a.m. Feb. 18, BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a Brightline train versus a vehicle crash at the railroad crossing at Northeast 3rd Street and Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. A 2003 Toyota Corolla Hatchback was traveling southbound on Dixie Highway when the driver turned left onto Northeast 3rd Street into the path of the Brightline train traveling southbound on the nearest west track, just east of Dixie Highway.

The Corolla caught on fire following the impact. The Brightline train, with the vehicle attached, continued south coming to a final rest at Southwest 2nd Street and Dixie Highway, approximately 1500 feet south of the area of collision.

The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Willie Louis Mitchell, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.