Author Presentation & Scholarship Fundraiser Luncheon–Saturday, March 14

Join the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Pompano Beach Branch at their Annual Scholarship Event luncheon. Featured Author, Alyssa Maxwell, knew from an early age she wanted to be a novelist. Growing up in New England & traveling to Great Britain fueled a passion for history, while a love of puzzles drew her to the mystery genre. She is the author of The Gilded Newport Mysteries and A Lady and Lady’s Maid Mysteries. She and her husband reside in Florida, where she is a member of The Mystery Writers of American, Florida Chapter and the Florida Romance Writers. Event includes awesome Raffle items. Books available for purchase. Luncheon Cost: $55. Lighthouse Point Yacht Club; 2701 NE 42 nd St, Lighthouse Point. Reservations Required. For information, call 312 316-6229 or email: pompanoscholar@yahoo.com. Guests Welcome.