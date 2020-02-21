Pioneer Days Parade Goes on Rain or Shine

Posted on 21 February 2020 by JLusk

By Diane Emeott

The skies opened up an hour before the annual Pioneer Days Parade in Deerfield Beach with a downpour heavy enough for spectators to

scramble for umbrellas, and Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) motorcycle deputies and those lining the streets with traffic cones to quickly don fluorescent green slickers.

As of 10 a.m. Parade time, the heavens let loose with another drenching.

“Ooh hoo, this is not pretty!” exclaimed one bystander.

Nevertheless, the much-anticipated Saturday morning, Feb. 15 parade went off without a hitch – albeit with fewer marching bands and viewers than usual along the parade route.

BSO motorcycle division started the parade, with Broward Sheriff Fire

Rescue (BSFR) fire trucks and an impressive array of emergency response vehicles, including a boat, behind.

Deerfield Beach High School NJROTC and Bucks Marching Band participated. “That is dedication!” pronounced one of their leaders.

The only other marching band came from Stranahan High School in Ft. Lauderdale. Dressed in orange band uniforms and pink rain gear over majorette’s costumes, the band began a diagonal dance/run thru the rain while holding tight their instruments and batons.

Parade Grand Marshall Willis Andrew McGahee III, a former NFL Running

Back, was covered in rainwear, as were local dignitaries.

Mayor Bill Ganz and County Commissioner Lamar Fisher, Vice Mayor Todd Drosky, and Commissioners Bernie Parness, Ben Preston and Michael Hudak each waved from their vehicles. State Representative Chip LaMarca made an appearance, as did those running for office in November, including Linda Thompson Gonzalez. (Both she and LaMarca are running for his Florida House District 93 seat.)

Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel hadvehicles in the parade. Also

represented was Al Pollock, another of the 12 running for Sheriff in

November, including current Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis when DeSantis took office.

The City of Deerfield Beach produced atleast three well-decorated floats – City Manager’s Office, Environmental Services Department and the Sustainable Management Department.

Five-year-old Louis had fun collecting candy and green, purple and gold beads from Mardi Gras (the theme of this year’s parade), while his mom Kathy sheltered them both with her umbrella. “Every year, I’m here! My son looks forward to it,” she said.

Sporting double umbrellas near the intersection of Hillsboro and Federal, Mr. & Mrs. Mawby brought golden Labrador dogs Emily and Daisy to take in the half-hour parade.

Cub Scouts Pack #119 were troopers, as was Preschool Director Jayne

Hafer from the Center For Active Aging, sitting solo on a float that, in better weather, is filled with kids. Senior Services Director Donna DeFronzo and staff walked in Mardi Gras makeup.

The Observer newspaper, which is still here online bringing news weekly, was represented in the parade, in the Observer car, by Vice President Jim

Lusk and driver Denise, visiting from Colorado. Editor Rachel Galvin walked the parade route (while this reporter took pictures.)