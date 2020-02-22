Delray Beach Fashion Show

Posted on 22 February 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Just in time for the Big Game, Delray Beach Fashion Week kicked off their week of fashion with a football theme. On Wednesday, Jan. 29, they had their kickoff event — Fashion Bowl “54,” a runway show and Studio 54 Dance Party. Over 80 models strutted their stuff on the runway, set up in front of the Colony Hotel on Atlantic Avenue. Before the fashion show even began, guests could browse through vendor tents, take a photo on the red carpet and enjoy light bites and drinks in the reception area; plus, opening entertainment and the appearance of some former football players. Hosts Amanda Perna, of The House of Perna, and Jules Guaglardi excitedly introduced each set of models as they hit the runway showing off fashions by over 30 local retailers. After the fashion show, people could enjoy the disco dance party, complete with DJ’d music by Parisi Events and a glittering disco ball projecting reflected light on the street below. Proceeds for the event benefited the Achievement Centers for Children & Families.

“Each year, we add a new twist… and, for 2020, we are collaborating with the Palm Beach Sports Commission and South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee to create a fun fashion week and Big Game experience,” said Laura Simon, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority.

This 7th annual Delray Beach Fashion Week ran from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 and included not only this kickoff party, but also Art & Couture All-Stars-Designer Fashion Show & Art Experience on Thursday night, Jan. 30 at the Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square, which included a chance to meet the designers and enjoy light bites and signature cocktails, with proceeds benefiting Old School Square. It was followed on Friday, Jan. 31 with the Half-Time & High Heels Presented by Vince Canning Shoes-Resort Wear Luncheon Show at Che!!! Restaurant. Proceeds again benefited the Achievement Centers for Children and Families. The event included the RTW fashion show plus a silent auction, entertainment and lunch. That night was the Old School Square Super Pep Rally-Swim & Active Wear Show, a free event that included local marching bands, cheerleaders, meet and greet with NFL alumni and local football legends, tailgate games and a concert. On Saturday, Feb. 1, people had a chance to shop and buy the runway fashions they saw weeklong. For every purchase, guests received a raffle ticket and a chance to win prizes. After checking in at Rose’s Daughter, they also were treated to a continental breakfast complete with a mimosa, a post-event reception at L’Acqua Ristorante Italiano and, as always, a swag bag. Later, they could come back and watch the Big Game itself at Old School Square Park for free.

Did you miss the festivities? Not to worry, fashion fans, there is always next year! Keep an eye on www.DelrayFashionWeek.com.

Photos ©Rachel Galvin, 2020

