La Boulangerie Boul’ Mich brings international culinary flair to Town Center Mall

Posted on 23 February 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

For six years, La Boulangerie Boul’ Mich has been serving up its French bakery specialties with a Latin Twist down in the Miami area, with its first location in Key Biscayne followed by locales in Coral Way, Aventura, Pinecrest and Ft. Lauderdale. Now, this unique restaurant is bringing its fusion flavors to the Town Center Mall at Boca Raton.

Located between Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue, the restaurant wows from the first step into its doors. The décor is fresh and inviting, both modern and nostalgic all at once. The fourth wall opens to the outside allowing the outside in, with a view of the beautiful birdhouse filled tree. They plan on adding more seating there as well. There is an industrial feel but with bright bold colors to wake up the senses. It is juxtaposed with cozy elements like the earthy-colored walls and tables and the intricately handmade lighting fixtures. Everything is made with an eye for the sustainable. They use all reclaimed woods. The booth backs are made form coffee bean bags. They sign on the wall was created from a discarded fence. The desserts are served up in jars that guests can take home and use again. They add in a few antiques to the mix – items like cameras owned by one of the owners’ grandfather. Together, all of these elements make for locale that is both quaint and exciting.

If you think the décor is ecclectic, wait til you try the food! The name Boul’ Mich is a nickname given to the Boulevard St. Michel in the Latin Quarter of Paris, known as a “hotbed of student life and activism” and filled with culture with its bookstores, cafes, cinema and shops. The addition of this name to the restaurant moniker explains the French portion of their cuisine. But, then, there is the Latin twist. That comes from the owner’s background. They all come from Latin roots. The founders and partners have collectivelt managed over 300 restaurants in the past 35 years in the U.S. and Venezuela.

Their menu includes breakfast, lunch and dinner items. They have eggs benedict, omelets, French Toast, bagels and more, but they also have gourmet sandwiches, chorizo, empanadas, pastas, salads, soups, bakery items –including typical French specialties like croissants and quiche, as well as Latin items like Pan de Bono (Columbian cheese bread), Ham Cachito and Tequeno (Venezuelan cheese stick) — and plenty of dessert items like cookies, Key Lime Pie, Tres Leches, different Mousses, Cheesecake, tarts, tiramisu and more.

What did I eat? For breakfast, this writer dove into the huge omelette (pictured above) with sautéed vegetables, including zucchini, red onions, mushrooms, artichoke, tomatoes and red and green bell peppers. For lunch, Bravia (on far left) is a refreshing and delicious choice. It is a beet carpaccio filled with mixed greens, goat cheese and apples topped with almonds and balsamic and olive oil topped with nuts and balsamic vinaigrette — surprisingly refreshing and delicious. Another tasty treat was the slightly spicy chorizo, (pictured left, between the Caprese and Turkey and Cheese sandwiches). The mushroom and cheese empanada was also tasty. The Pumpkin Soup was surprisingly good. The Pappardelle Al Funghi (above left) was rich and luscious.

Many of the items I was able to try due to a recent media event, including the light and flaky crossaints, some filled with Nutella to celebrate World Nutella Day (below).

They also showed the artistry they used to make their Nutccino coffee. But they also have espresso, macchiato, cortadito mochaccino, capuccino, cafe au lait, cafe bombon and regular American coffee. Their fresh squeezed orange juice is also delicious for breakfast. Of course, they have other juices and sodas, tea, hot chocolate, etc. as well.

They are open daily, Monday to Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.laboulangerieusa.com/bocaraton.php